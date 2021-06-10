2021-22 Advertising Director: Brian Arnold
June 10, 2021
Brian Arnold has been named Advertising Director of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.
As he enters his fourth and final year studying business management with an emphasis in entrepreneurship, Arnold is excited to be joining the Daily Aztec for the upcoming school year.
In his free time, Arnold’s favorite things to do are surfing, drawing and taking care of his many plants.
Brain Arnold is a senior studying business management and entrepreneurship.