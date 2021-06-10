2021-22 News Editor: Katelynn Robinson

Katelynn Robinson has been named the News Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Robinson enjoys covering breaking news and is hoping to pursue a career in investigative journalism. Last year she wrote for the News and Sports section covering SDSU’s breaking news and women’s basketball team. She also joined the Arts and Culture section where she had the opportunity to be completely intimidated by LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya in a journalist roundtable interview.

In her free time, Robinson enjoys watching movies, quoting Friends, playing basketball, hula hooping, drinking coffee and running away from crows. On occasion, she does fire performances with her family and spends a lot of her time recovering from bizarre sports injuries.

Katelynn Robinson is a junior studying journalism and political science.