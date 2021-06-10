2021-22 Assistant Sports Editor: Andrew Finley

Andrew Finley has been named Assistant Sports Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Finley is no stranger to broadcasting and was involved with Olive Pierce Today at Olive Pierce Middle School before becoming a sports and theater beat writer for The Summit at Grossmont College. He transferred to San Diego State in fall 2020 and joined the sports section of The Daily Aztec where he became a senior staff writer.

Finley enjoys watching and analyzing sports (football and baseball in particular), coaching football, weight lifting, mountain biking and playing video games with the boys.

Andrew Finley is a senior studying journalism.