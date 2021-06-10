2021-22 Photo Editor: Noelani Sapla

Noelani Sapla has been named Photo Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Sapla, who friends and family call “Lani”, has photo experience from the “point and shoot” middle school days but has taken photography more seriously as of lately. Since shooting sports events for The Daily Aztec in spring 2021, her favorite thing about photography is being able to capture moments that turn into lifelong memories. She is very excited to be a part of the editorial board this semester.

Whether it’s chilling at the beach or snowboarding in the mountains, Sapla enjoys being outdoors. Additionally, she enjoys attending concerts and taking photos.

Noelani Sapla is a senior studying liberal studies.