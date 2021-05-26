Football+announces+television+schedule+for+their+upcoming+season

The San Diego State football schedule for televised games was released on Wednesday, May 26. The Aztecs will have eight of their 12 games broadcasted throughout the season on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Two of the Aztecs’ broadcasted games will come against non-conference opponents: New Mexico State on Sept. 4 and Pac-12 opponent University of Utah on Sept. 18–both on CBS Sports Network.

Six of the Aztecs’ eight Mountain West Conference games will be televised, including rivalry games versus San Jose State on Oct. 15 and Fresno State on Oct. 30 on the CBS Sports Network.

The Scarlet and Black’s lone primetime performance comes in their season finale – a Friday morning matchup against conference opponent Boise State on Nov. 26 on CBS. The Aztec’s last game on CBS resulted in a 26-21 loss to Nevada on Nov. 21 of last year.

Two of the four games not being televised will be played at Dignity Health Park in Carson, Calif., including the Aztecs matchup against Townson on Sept. 25 and conference opponent New Mexico on Oct. 9.

The two road games not being aired are against Pac-12 opponent Arizona on Sept.11 and conference opponent Hawaii on Nov. 6.