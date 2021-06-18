2021-22 Mundo Azteca Editor: Noé Sandoval

Noé Sandoval has been named Mundo Azteca editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Entering his senior studying public relations, Sandoval has served Assistant Mundo Azteca editor in fall 2020 and became the main editor for the section in spring 2021. He is passionate about sharing unique stories hopes to continue bringing great stories to the multilingual community at SDSU.

Sandoval hobbies include baking, playing his ukulele, traveling and language learning.

A fun fact about Sandoval is that he is fluent in four languages: English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

