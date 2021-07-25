Production Night: Here’s the summertime scoop

Production Night is The Daily Aztec’s weekly news podcast that is pulling back the curtain on San Diego State’s student newsroom. Writers, editors and guests will discuss the week’s biggest stories and invite listeners into the action.

The Daily Aztec podcast host and staff writer Sara Rott is joined by managing editor Trinity Bland in the latest episode of Production Night.

Bland and Rott recap the events of the Topping Out Ceremony of the new Aztec stadium. The article, written by assistant sports editor Andrew Finley, highlights other expansions that will be added to the lot. The podcasting duo also gives a shout-out to multimedia editor Jayne Yutig and photo editor Noelani Sapla for their multimedia coverage of the event.

On a creative note, Bland speaks about her review of Spanish artist Lola Indigo’s album “La Niña” in The Daily Aztec Mundo Azteca section. She writes about a few songs that readers should consider listening to channel girl power just in time for hot girl summer.

Likewise, a review of the new Fast and Furious movie written by arts and culture editor Ryan Hardison is discussed further in depth. As the ninth movie in the franchise, the bar is raised with this installment. Hardison gives this movie a 7/10, staying consistent with his token “out-of-10” rating that is featured in each of Hardison’s reviews. The article does contain spoilers so be warned before reading. Bland and Rott reflect on Hardison’s review without giving away too many secrets.

Lastly, the “Featured Opinion Story of the Week” written by Bland emphasizes why romance during the summer is so perfect. Rott chose the article this week in hopes of hearing Bland’s insight on the article.