What+your+horoscope+says+about+back-to-school+season

Alas, school is back in session, which means no more summer shenanigans, sleeping in and freedom. Adjusting to a new routine after months of online classes can be challenging, but don’t let the start of a new school year stress you out.

The first day of school is perfect to set intentions and new goals. To help, your zodiac sign’s horoscope can serve as a small guide to get you started. Find your back-to-school horoscope below to see what the stars have in store for you!

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

The first day of school is perfect to showcase your personality, Aquarius. Do you have an outfit in mind that would make you feel confident? What about a makeup look that screams you? If you’re worried about getting back into the swing of things, don’t fret. Your quirky personality will surely attract those who are meant to be in your space.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

You might have been waiting for this day, Pisces. The first day of school represents new beginnings, and gives you the opportunity to reinvent yourself. Trust your gut today and allow yourself to be creative in your approach to organizing your new schedule. If you’re feeling a little anxious today, turn on some upbeat music by your zodiac twin Rihanna!

Aries

March 21- April 19

The grounding energy of this new Virgo season will prove to be beneficial for you this new school year, Aries — now is the time to double down on what you really want to accomplish this academic season and to funnel your unbounded passion into your studies, career or self improvement! Pay close attention to your emotions and reactions during the last week of August.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

This will be your year, Taurus. Forever the hard worker who understands the value of investment, there’s no better place for you to flourish than back on campus! Make sure you listen to yourself and don’t get too wrapped up in school. You can get stubborn, especially when you’re in an unhealthy situation, so remember to maintain a work-life balance and take care of yourself. This back-to-school season, take the time to be present and remind yourself about the reason why you’re investing time and money into your education in the first place.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Back to school season is the perfect time to try something new, Gemini. Use this time to make new friends, join school clubs and explore all of the local spots (especially if you’ve been Zooming into class). But, be careful not to take on too many new opportunities this back to school season because you tend to be fearful and indecisive, especially when making new friends and when faced with new experiences. Find classes that interest you, people you trust and remember you are suited for back-to-school season because you learn quickly and adapt to new situations.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You might be feeling all the feelings this back to school season, Cancer, but there’s no need to get so overwhelmed! School’s back in person, and it’s time for you to reconnect with your friends on campus who care about you most. Try not to be so guarded this semester. With trust and confidence, you’re destined to attract genuine love and great friendships. Keep up the positivity, and good things are sure to come your way.

Leo

July 23 -August 22

Leo, your optimism and confidence will shine on campus. After a long year of uncertainty, your playful energy is much needed. Don’t underestimate the power you have to influence those around you. Your passion alongside your work ethic will help you conquer your classes.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

There’s no “perfect day,” Virgo, so don’t overthink your first day. Take some notes from air sign Gemini and go with the flow. It doesn’t have to be all work and no play, so use your hardworking nature to push yourself out of your comfort zone and incorporate some fun in your day.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

To maintain a sense of balance in your day, Libra, try using a planner to organize classes and activities. Reducing the amount of decisions you have to make leaves room for you to live in the moment. Don’t forget that you are the main character of your life, so be open to what might fall in place today.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Some events may challenge your peace and your emotional well-being at the start of the school year. Take this as your reminder to relax a bit and go into this school year free of negative self-talk. It may be tempting to dwell in silence about your anxieties. Reflect upon yourself and then move to the next destination.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

The thing we love most about you, Sagittarius, is that you thrive during back-to-school season. As an ever-curious and restless soul, going into new classes is a fun challenge to navigate.Your independence will enable you to conquer hardships that come your way, but don’t forget to ask for help when you need it the most. While you are excited about the new challenges, your free-spiritedness will allow you to make the most of the semester, spreading joy and positivity where you go with a touch of light-heartedness.

Capricorns

December 22 – January 19

New school year means new schedules and new achievements — two things Capricorns love and appreciate. With new classes and opportunities this fall, you have more chances to expand your work and social networks. Expect to receive some positive validation and signs you are moving in the right direction. While we all know you tend to be hard workers and prefer to stay in the zone, don’t be afraid to be spontaneous and try something new this fall. All work and no play creates stress and no fun!

Aaliyah Alexander is a junior studying journalism and international studies. Follow her on Twitter @aaliyahdanyell.

Brenna Martinez is a junior studying linguistics and political science.

Jessica Octavio is a senior studying microbiology. Follow her Twitter @jessicaoctavio_.

Alyssa Phillips is a second year graduate student studying creative writing. Follow her on Twitter @alyjoye.

Shalika Oza is a senior studying journalism and public relations. Follow her on Twitter @shalikaoza.

Sierra Stallworth is a junior studying journalism.