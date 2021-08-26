Seven songs to spice up your back-to-school playlist

As we jump back into school in-person, we know you need some new jams to get yourself through the semester. Whether you’re dreading going back to school or ready to dive into the books, this is the perfect playlist for your back-to-school mood. Here are seven songs to get you ready for the new school year:

Everyday – Lecrae, Jidenna, and Limoblaze

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoVNSOaBwDY

Summer is coming to an end but that doesn’t mean the summer vibes need to end too. Uplift your mood with this island sound. The three artists collaborate to make a hit that gives great advice for the upcoming year. Be stress-free, don’t hate, and don’t get distracted! Get that work done!

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTHLKHL_whs

If you’re up to date with all the music topping the charts, you’ll know Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow have been killing it this year. This is the perfect feel-good song with its energetic beat, which is something you may need during the transition back into school. This hit track highlights going against the odds and proving yourself — a message of motivation for the new year.

Long Way 2 Go – Cassie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agNvdSIIkXA

School just began so we have a long way to go, but don’t let that discourage you. This song is a classic and who doesn’t love a good throwback? Early 2000s vibes are the best; there’s no denying that.

NEON PEACH – Snoh Aalegra ft. Tyler, the Creator

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91eRMGnl6Dg

This fun record gives you everything that you need: R&B, hip-hop, and a little funky ‘80s vibe. Snoh Aalegra and Tyler, the Creator collaborate twice on Snoh’s new album and their musical styles mesh together perfectly. This is the PERFECT song if you want to dance away all the stress the school year will inevitably bring.

Rumors – Lizzo ft. Cardi B

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4P9XUrniiK4

Lizzo does it every time for the ladies, gays and our gender-fluid music lovers. This record dismisses all the haters and rumors. This is the song for people who need a little bit of confidence as they enter this semester. Own yourself as you enter the school year and have a good time!

Skate – Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEw-7cMnBDY

The groovy ‘70s feeling and style of music is making a resurgence and what better way to enjoy a modern version than through this song? We first heard the duo with their hit “Leave the Door Open,” which topped the charts. Now, they’ve done it again. Doesn’t it make you want to put on your roller skates and cruise to class?

Transparent Soul – WILLOW ft. Travis Barker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6M0IO4fyRoc

Willow Smith has returned to the music scene with an amazing pop-rock album that is simply nostalgic. Many may know her from when she was whipping her hair back and forth in 2010, but, since then, her sound has changed tremendously. The crazy drums and insane guitar riffs are guaranteed to get you hype for any occasion.

No matter what your back-to-school attitude is, this playlist is guaranteed to get you motivated and excited for the new year!