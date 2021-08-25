Teen shot near SDSU campus after weekend parties, SDPD to launch investigation

A fight in the College West area resulted in a 16-year-old being shot in the face on Saturday Aug. 21 around 11:50 p.m.

Two shots were fired during the fight that included a group of 20 to 30 people, and two 16-year-olds, according to a statement released by the San Diego Police Department. The teen’s face was struck by fragments of the bullet and he suffered lacerations as well as damage to the left orbital.

According to SD police’s statement, two teens were approached by a group of approximately 30 men who accused the teens of throwing a bottle at their group. The group of men chased the teens and proceeded to punch the victim multiple times before the gun was fired.

The current charge against the suspect who fired the gun will be assault with a deadly weapon, the police press release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries. His mother told CBS 8 he has a long, difficult recovery ahead of him.

SDSU responded to the incident and parties that took place over the weekend with a university-wide email and a curfew advisory of midnight on the Sunday prior to the first day of classes.

“Although not all social behavior reported and observed involved SDSU students, and not all SDSU students were involved, we are committed to holding students accountable for their participation in last night’s events as they are identified,” the email said. “The behavior of some SDSU students last night is inconsistent with our community values and is unacceptable.”

The email, that was sent to SDSU students and parents, stated the following Aztec night events including the screening of The Breakfast Club and available food trucks would conclude at midnight instead of 2 a.m. this past Sunday night.

In response to the increase in parties, Associated Students organized a community clean up in collaboration with Greek Life on campus. About 100 volunteers from fraternities and sororities participated in the clean up, according to the email.

The SDPD said they launched an investigation about the events that took place over the weekend. A reward of up to $1,000 has been posted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous line at 888-580-8477 or the SDPD Eastern Division at 858-495-7940.