SDSU reaches 15 COVID-19 cases, Wellness Kiosks installed

San Diego State has installed 20 vending machines in various locations throughout campus called Wellness Kiosks that dispense self-administered COVID-19 tests.

These tests are available to all SDSU students, faculty and staff. According to the university-wide email detailing the Wellness Kiosks operation, the tests are available at a charge of $1 or free of charge.

To get a test free of charge, individuals can go to the SDSU Rapid COVID-19 Testing website and enter their email and mobile number. Free credit will be available through the Monyx Wallet App.

“New credits (that can be used on the kiosks) can be requested Mon. through Sun. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. including holidays, and may take up to 24 hours to receive,” the Aug. 26 email said.

Full step-by-step instructions are listed on each vending machine.

As of Aug. 20, the university has confirmed 15 COVID-19 cases on SDSU’s main campus. Students are expected to take the initiative to be tested for the coronavirus if they experience any symptoms within six hours of their onset. Students are also expected to notify the university within two hours of receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, according to the university-wide email.

The university has confirmed zero COVID-19 cases at the Imperial Valley campus.

SDSU also noted the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been FDA approved for people 16 years of age and older, as of Aug. 23.

Additionally, all three COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) are still available at Student Health Services.

SDSU also reminds students the Aztec Recreation Center (ARC) is open, however facial coverings are required in all in-door settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Reservations for in-person class, lap swims and climbing orientation can be made through the Aztec Recreation website.