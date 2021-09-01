Men’s Golf announces 2021-2022 schedule

The San Diego State men’s golf team comes into the season ranked 21st in the nation by Golf Channel’s website. The Aztecs will compete in 10 regular-season tournaments before the Mountain West Championship and NCAA Regional Tournament. SDSU will look to qualify for the NCAA Finals after finishing 25th in the tournament last year.

The Scarlet and Black kick off their season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. This will be the Aztecs’ first time competing at the event.

The next event will give the Aztecs a chance to see the course they will play on for the Mountain West Championship when they compete in the Husky Invitational at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

The Aztecs then travel to Fort Worth, Texas to participate in the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Similar to their season debut, this will be SDSU’s first time competing in the event.

The Aztecs’ last tournament of the fall will be the Inaugural Jackson T. Stephens Cup at The Alotian Club in Rolad, Arkansas from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20. The field is being limited to eight NCAA Championship-contending teams and will be played in honor of the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens.

SDSU begins its spring season in California at the Southwestern Invitational played at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26. The Aztecs won the event last season, shooting a 10-over-par 874, which preceded an impressive spring campaign.

The Scarlet and Black continue their season at The Prestige at PGA West in La Quinta, California from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23. The Aztecs will then come home to host the Lamkin San Diego Classic on March 7 and March 8 at the SD Country Club in Chula Vista.

The Aztecs next play in the National Invitational Tournament, hosted by Arizona, at Omni Tucson National Golf Club on March 18 and March 19. SDSU finished fourth last year out of a field that included 10 of the top 50 of the latest Golfstat rankings. The Aztecs shot a 29-under 835, beating Number Four Illinois and Number17 Arizona by a stroke.

SDSU will next compete in Wyoming’s Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona on April 4 and April 5. The Aztecs won the event last season by six strokes over second-place TCU.

The last trip of the regular season takes the Aztecs to the Santa Cruz area to compete at the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Club from April 11 to April 13.

The Mountain West Championship will take place at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington from April 29 to May 1. The MWC was last held in Bremerton in 2018, in which the Aztecs finished a disappointing eighth place.

The NCAA regional championships will be hosted at six different venues over four days from May 15 to May 18. The Aztecs have participated in 22 of the last 23 regional championships.

SDSU is hoping to qualify for the NCAA Finals for the fourth time in seven years. The finals will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 27 to June 1.