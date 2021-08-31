SDSU Athletics offers new ways for students to access football games

As the fall semester commences, the return of Aztec Football is just around the corner.

With the construction of the new Aztec Stadium still underway in Mission Valley — set to be complete by the Fall 2022 season — the Aztecs will be hitting the road for the second year to compete at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Last season’s COVID-19 protocols diminished the opportunity for fans to be in attendance, but Aztec Football is now ready to welcome fans back to their new home away from home.

Former Aztec Cornerback Garrett Binkley explained the impact fans make on game days.

“It’s a huge difference. It gets your energy going, it’s the whole reason we play,” Binkley said.”When you’re out there at the game it feels like the real deal, you get the nerves and you get the jitters and it makes it all worth it.”

In comparison to the capacity of 70,561 seats at SDCCU stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park holds just a fraction of that with a capacity of 27,000.

The Athletic Department is encouraging fan attendance with new giveaways such as replica jerseys on Sept. 4, hats on Sept. 25 and the SDSU Family Weekend Kickoff on Oct. 9, a week prior to on-campus family weekend events. A giveaway for miniature replicas of the new Aztec Stadium will take place on Nov. 26.

The Scarlet and Black will take on New Mexico State in their home opener on Sep. 4 with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the home opener, two games to get excited about include Homecoming against Nevada on Nov. 13 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and the nationally-televised season finale against Boise State the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 with a 9 a.m. kickoff.

Aztec Village

In addition to enticing giveaways for students and fans, Aztec Village will return to enhance the fan experience once again.

The village is a free experience open to the public with a DJ, food and beverage options, a Kid Zone, games and screens to watch various college football games from throughout the country.

The Aztec Village will open at 5 p.m. — two hours prior to kickoff— on the North end of Dignity Health Sports Park.

Acquiring Tickets

For all enrolled students, tickets are complimentary. Mobile student tickets can be accessed through GoAztecs.com/StudentMobileTix a week in advance prior to home game weeks.

Season tickets — starting at just $149 — are now available for the 2021 Aztec Football season and fans can select their seats when ordering online at GoAztecs.com.

Fan Buses

To encourage students to make the two-hour trek to Carson — just outside of Los Angeles — to cheer on their Aztecs, roundtrip bus passes are made available to/from Dignity Health Sports Park for $5. Bus passes will be available starting on Mondays at 9 a.m. the week prior to game week.

The game day buses will depart from Lot two on SDSU’s campus near Storm Hall. Bus check-in will begin four hours prior to each game kickoff and masks will be required while on the bus.