San Diego State reaches 96 COVID-19 cases

San Diego State released a university-wide email encouraging students to be mindful of COVID-19 during the Labor Day weekend.

As of Sept. 7, the university has confirmed 96 COVID-19 cases on SDSU’s main campus, with at least 792 tests administered at the time of the Sept. 3 email release. The university has confirmed one COVID-19 case at the Imperial Valley campus.

The email contained a message from a White House briefing, given by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warning people not to travel if they have not been vaccinated.

“This fall, individual COVID-19 cases that are confirmed will be posted to the COVID-19 Dashboard and shared in the COVID-19 Weekly Digest,” the email said.

Public health teams will inform and guide those who have been in close contact with those positive with COVID-19, according to the email.

“If any individual close contacts are identified, a case management team contacts each individual to provide them with information and direction, including any instructions for quarantine per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance,” the email said.

SDSU offers self-administered COVID-19 testing options via kiosks installed around campus, 24 hours a day for students and employees.

“Faculty, staff, students and auxiliary employees with RedIDs may pick up a self administered COVID-19 test kit at the vending machines,” the email said.

The tests are not the same as rapid at home tests. Results are available between one and three days later. The tests are $1 or students can follow the instructions on the kiosk to gain free test credit.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available at Student Health Services.

As of Sept. 3, over 95.2% of SDSU students are vaccinated, according to the email.

Additionally, the email mentioned the ongoing Aztec Nights Events.

“These events are designed to provide an outdoor, social space for you to meet and celebrate with other students in a safe environment,” the email said.