San Diego Native Jaydee Luster hired as Assistant Basketball Coach

The San Diego State Basketball program has hired Jaydee Luster as an assistant coach to join Brian Dutcher’s staff.

After losing assistant Jay Morris to USC, the hunt was on for a fresh face and the decision ultimately was made to hire Luster, who comes over from the University of the Pacific.

Luster described this as not just another job but a dream opportunity.

Growing up in San Diego, he was able to witness the rise of SDSU basketball at the precibus of the dynasty that Steve Fisher, Dutcher and others worked so hard to build.

Luster had an illustrious career for Hoover High School — which is about two miles from his current office at Viejas Arena. He is San Diego’s all-time CIF leader in assists (857) and steals (559). Those 559 steals are the third most by a high school player ever. Apart from his impressive individual accolades, Luster and the Cardinals won two league titles and one CIF Championship across his four years at Hoover.

Luster spent his freshman season of college at New Mexico State but transferred to Wyoming after just one year. He was made a captain before ever playing a game in Laramie, which should bode well for his success in building relationships among the players and his fellow coaches at SDSU.

As well as his knack for relationship building, head coach Brian Dutcher also mentioned his recruiting experience and skill development. His coaching experience stems from the University of Arizona as a grad assistant, Bradley University as Director of Basketball Operations, the Dallas Mavericks as a player development coach, and finally, spent the last five years alongside Damon Stoudemire at Pacific.

This homecoming for Luster seems like a match made in basketball heaven. While SDSU has had great success inside the Mountain West for the greater part of the 2010s — winning seven conference tournament titles from 2010-2021 — a lengthy NCAA Tournament run has eluded them.

The Aztecs have not reached the Sweet 16 since 2014 including some heartbreaking losses to Houston and Syracuse in 2018 and 2021, respectively. With plenty of returning players, a few key transfers and some new blood by the name of Jaydee Luster in the coaching staff however, the Aztecs are set up to have another successful season and could have their sights on loftier goals than just a Mountain West title.

The season will tip-off on New Year’s Day against conference rival UNLV in Las Vegas.