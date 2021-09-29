Women’s Soccer defeat Colorado State, fall to Wyoming in two-game weekend series

Friday, Sept. 24 – San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State University

San Diego State Women’s Soccer (3-6-0, 1-0-0) defeated Colorado State (1-3-2, 0-1-0) 1-0 in their first Mountain West Conference game. The lone goal was scored by freshman forward Alexys Ocampo late in the first half.

Ocampo, senior midfielder Daniela Filipovic and senior forward Anna Toohey stood out for SDSU. Ocampo came in for sophomore forward Emma Gaines-Ramos in the 26th minute and brought a lot of determination to the field.

In the 43rd minute, the ball was kicked in front of the Rams goal where senior midfielder Laura Fuentes’s shot attempt was blocked. The deflection came to Ocampo and she buried it top right corner for her first goal of the season to make the score 1-0. Ocampo ended up with two shots on goal in the game.

Filipovic was impressive with her ball movement and corner kicks in the second half. Her corner kicks were placed perfectly in front of the Rams goal but her teammates would fail to capitalize.

Toohey had four shots in the game and two of those were on net. Toohey had a breakaway chance in the 75th minute and her shot was stopped by the Rams goalkeeper. She had very good ball movement throughout the game with very few turnovers.

The pressure was even in the first half but the Scarlet and Black would assert their dominance in the second half. SDSU’s defense was impressive throughout the game with limited giveaways and solid passing.

The Aztecs had a total of six shots on goal to the Rams two.

Sunday, Sept. 26 – San Diego State at Wyoming

San Diego State Aztecs (3-7-0, 1-1-0) lost 3-1 to Wyoming State Cowboys (5-4-1, 1-1-0) on Sunday afternoon, their second MWC opponent.

The Cowboys started the game off strong with redshirt junior midfielder Jamie Tatum scoring the first goal in the 18th minute. The Aztecs shortly followed suit, tying the game in the 31st minute with a goal by junior forward Rachelle Elve, who was assisted by Filipovic.

The Cowboys quickly retook the lead with senior defender Savannah Warner scoring the second goal in the 36th minute. Wyoming increased their lead with a third goal being scored in the 48th minute by sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard.

Despite the three goals that made it into the net, sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Madueno made four big saves to keep the Cowboys from gaining a larger lead.

Senior defender Lauren Dicus had an amazing save on goal in the 78th minute after Madueno stepped out of the box to defend the ball. The ball was blocked by Madueno and then shot in the top right corner. Dicus was able to head out the ball in time, keeping the Cowboys from gaining a 4-1 lead.

Castro had the most shots this game with a total of four. While only one shot out of the four was on goal, Castro played strong throughout her time on the field, working hard to move the ball up the field.

Junior defender Claire Watkins applied pressure to the Cowboys until the last seconds of the game, having the final shot of the game in the 89th minute.

Both teams faced multiple yellow cards during the game for unsporting behavior with the Aztecs receiving three total yellow cards to the Cowboys’ two.

Wyoming ultimately brought the pressure while staying composed and organized the entire 90 minutes, which allowed them to attack the Aztec defense.

The Aztecs had a total of eight shots on goal to the Cowboys’ 16.

The next Aztec Women’s Soccer match will be against Boise State (their third Mountain West team) on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.