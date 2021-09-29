ARC expansion on the move, completion by summer 2022

San Diego State students have the opportunity to nurture healthy minds and healthy bodies now more than ever with their free ARC membership. They will also soon have access to the upcoming ARC expansion.

The ARC membership allows access to on-campus facilities including the ARC, ARC Express, and Aquaplex. Additional programs include intramural sports, special events, group exercise classes and indoor rock climbing.

Amy Schiller, the Marketing Coordinator at Aztec Recreation, said there are a variety of group fitness classes offered at the ARC such as strength training, cardio, dance, Olympic lifting, barre fitness, boot camp, TRX suspension training, high-intensity interval training, and circuit training, as well as a wide variety of yoga and mind-body classes.

“Our group fitness classes are a great way to engage in a motivating workout and both on-campus and virtual classes are offered on the fall schedule which goes through Dec. 10,” she said.

The ARC also hosts fee-based programs including ENS Credit Classes and Aztec Adventures outdoor programs. They provide an opportunity for students to learn a new skill in dance, martial arts, watersports, fitness, mind-body, as well as climbing and outdoor leadership skills.

On Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the ARC will be having a Live Well Late Night Virtual Fitness Jam where all classes will be run over Zoom. Live Well Late Night events will be occurring throughout the year as part of the Live Well Aztecs initiative, a partnership of campus resources with the goal of providing programs that support and inspire SDSU students, faculty, and staff to lead healthy balanced lives.

Personal trainers are available for all ARC members, said Schiller. They each maintain their own schedule, rates and payment options. The trainers are there to help members set and attain personal fitness and health goals.

Shawki Moore, Associated Students Vice President of External Relations, said he is most excited about the connection that students will experience from being members of the ARC.

“Now that every student is a member, it can serve as a commonplace for students to build connections and bond while prioritizing their mental health and overall wellness of their bodies,” he said.

Aztec Recreation has been constructing a sensational project called the ARC expansion since March 2020. Its anticipated grand opening is scheduled for summer 2022.

Schiller said Aztec Recreation is a program of SDSU A. S. and the ARC expansion is a student-driven initiative to create a modern and inclusive campus venue that inspires active, healthy living and meets the current and future recreation, fitness, and wellness needs of SDSU students.

“The project demonstrates Associated Student’s ongoing commitment to sustainability as the facility is designed to achieve LEED Double Platinum Certification,” Schiller said. “SDSU will become the first higher education institution in the nation to have a LEED Double Platinum student union and recreation center.”

The ARC expansion will result in a total facility size of 138,000 square feet. It’ll include features such as a Shake Smart healthy eatery, new gender-neutral locker, shower, and restroom spaces, an increase of weight and cardio equipment, an increase of courts to support intramural sports, an increase of fitness studios for group classes such, a quiet lounge, social and study spaces, new climbing and bouldering walls, and an indoor 1⁄8 mile running track.

Mark Zakrzewski, A.S. Associate Executive Director said the ARC expansion is such an exciting project for SDSU and the role of recreation programming at a university goes well beyond providing leisure opportunities for the campus community.

“Recreation facilities and programs play an important role in the recruitment, engagement, and retention of students while fostering a healthy, inclusive environment for the entire campus community,” he said. “It’s so great to know that this facility, which was approved by students, will now support student well-being for years to come.”