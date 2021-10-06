On-campus Food Pantry combats hunger disparities

The Food Pantry is available to students and community members on the second floor of the student union.

According to the official page, the Food Pantry is located in the North-East landing on the second floor of the Aztec Student Union and is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at varying times.

To access the pantry, students must have a working Red ID and must follow the SDSU COVID-19 facial covering policy.

“The Associated Students Food Pantry provides nutritious food and food program referral services for SDSU experiencing food insecurity,” the official website said.

Food Pantry started in the fall of 2016 by the A. S. Student Support Commission.

The service exists to provide students with free food, in order to fight food insecurities and operates under the basis of privacy, according to A.S. vice president of finance Austin Barber.

Barber said the Food Pantry is especially important in San Diego because of the increase in food insecurity. He said he is 100% proud of the work A. S. has been able to do for the Food Pantry, and the amount of food distributed throughout the years.

Barber also mentioned the Aztecs Rock Hunger campaign and the pantry’s involvement with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

SDSU has participated in the global Aztecs Rock Hunger campaign since 2015.

“Aztecs Rock Hunger is a campaign that raises money for food for the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank,” the Daily Aztec article said. “SDSU has raised over 2.7 million pounds of food since 2015.”

Barber said the Aztecs Rock Hunger campaign will be held from Oct. 22 to Nov. 14 this year.

SDSU has an Economic Crisis Response Team (ECRT), which is involved with the Food Pantry, according to their official website.

“The Economic Crisis Response Team can help any SDSU student connect with resources, both on and off campus, to help you get through your immediate food, housing, or financial crisis,” their website said.

To get in contact with the ECRT, students can email ecrt@sdsu.edu.

These efforts to fight food insecurity come right around Hunger Awareness Month.

The official Instagram page for The County of San Diego made a post on Sept. 27 with a caption reading “The County Administration Center is lit tonight to commemorate Hunger Awareness Month.”

Esteban Vazquez was at the Food Pantry on Thursday.

“I remember when it [the Food Pantry] used to be part of the Farmer’s Market,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez also said he thinks it’s a good service to provide for students.

“I mean you know we have a homeless population on campus and I know there’s people with food insecurities on campus,” Vazquez said. “Ultimately it’s an absolutely necessary service we can all take advantage of.”