Women’s soccer drop UNLV yet fall to Nevada over weekend series

Emma Gaines-Ramos (#5) celebrates her first collegiate goal at a game against Utah State on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Friday, October 8: San Diego State Aztecs (SDSU) at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

San Diego State women’s soccer (6-7-0, 4-1-0) was victorious against the University of Nevada Las Vegas (8-6-0, 1-4-0) beating the Rebels 1-0 in a tense overtime game on Friday evening.

Senior forward Anna Toohey — assisted by sophomore forward Emma Gaines-Ramos — scored the winning goal of the game in the 92nd minute. Gaines-Ramos ran the ball down the left side of the field and set up a cross for Toohey to sneak the ball into the high right of the net.

The Aztecs played aggressively, committing 21 total fouls. Senior defender Maila Kaleiohi brought the pressure against the Rebels offense and received the only yellow card for the Aztecs in the 28th minute.

Senior midfielder Daniela Filipovic set up a few great crosses into the box for her teammates, however, no one could send the ball into the net.

Senior midfielder Laura Fuentes and freshman defender Trinity Coker managed to get in a couple shots throughout the game. Coker nearly sank her shot on goal in the 64th minute.

Freshman forward and midfielder Denise Castro impressed once again with her ball movement and attack on UNLV’s defense. Castro had the most shots of the game with three.

While the Rebels had a higher shot total, SDSU’s shots were more efficient with a total of eight to the Rebels’ five.

Sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Madueno blocked shot after shot, being one of the main reasons the Rebels failed to get any goals in the net.

Both teams brought the pressure leading to a tense golden goal overtime. The Aztecs were hungry for a win as they were able to shut down the Rebels just minutes after the overtime period started.

Sunday, October 10: San Diego State Aztecs (SDSU) at University of Nevada, Reno (UNR)

Losing their undefeated streak to Nevada since 2002, the Aztecs (6-8-0, 4-2-0 MWC) fell to The University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Packs (3-8-2, 2-2-2 MWC), 3-2 on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Aztecs had a total of two shots on goal, outshooting Nevada in the first half. Freshman forward Denise Castro — assisted by senior forward Anna Toohey — gave the Scarlet and Black the early lead with the first goal in the 20th minute — Castro’s seventh goal this season.

Freshman defender Trinity Coker attempted a second shot on goal after sophomore forward Emma Gaines-Ramos fed her the ball, but it was stopped by Nevada’s senior goalkeeper Kendal Stovall. Stovall failed to constrain the ball, which allowed for Castro to redirect and fire the second goal in the 28th minute — her eighth goal this season and second of the game

Nevada never quit in the second half. Freshman forward Emily Rich assisted junior midfielder Luz Arreaga’s first goal of the season in the 51st minute and cut the SDSU lead to one.

The Wolf Pack never let the odds intimidate them. Freshman Penny Murphy evened the score in the 78th minute with Nevada’s first penalty kick of the season — Murphy’s first goal of her athletic college career.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, both teams exerted themselves in the works to score the tie-breaking goal. Freshman forward Kelly Rich rushed in the box with an attempt to score which failed; however, it was redirected by sophomore forward Olivia Fothergill in the 89th minute scoring the winning goal for the Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs outshot the Wolf Pack 12-11 and sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Madueno had one save, yet Nevada took the win with a response of three goals.