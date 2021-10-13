COVID update: the good, bad and ugly

SDSU has both the highest percentage of vaccinated students and the highest case count.

One year ago today, San Diego State announced there had been a total of 1,157 COVID-19 cases, over 400 being on campus and 726 from students off-campus.

Since then, three COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out, one has been FDA approved, the county has opened most businesses and over 95% of SDSU’s on-campus population has been vaccinated. This year the university has had a total of 220 main campus student cases, and a cumulative total of 246 cases among students, faculty and the Imperial Valley campus combined.

SDSU currently has the highest vaccination rate in the California State University System, according to a university-wide email sent on Oct. 1. However, the university also has the highest cumulative on-site positive case count, according to the CSU database the CSU Office of the Chancellor maintains.

When reading the total CSU case chart, it’s important to note it only represents on-site COVID-19 cases and starts from the beginning of case counting on July 21, 2020. The total also includes students, faculty and staff on campus.

The graph also provides the number of new positive COVID-19 cases on a week by week basis. For the week of Oct. 5, SDSU had 27 positive COVID-19 cases.

Accounting fourth year Allison Sandoz received her booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She said the side effects of the vaccine lasted about 48 hours, similar to the first two doses.

“Overall, I would get another vaccine again and suffer through those side effects just to have that extra bit of protection from COVID,” Sandoz said.

Sandoz said the booster had slightly more intense side effects than her second dose, since this time she experienced a fever and vomiting. However, she emphasized she has underlying health conditions and does not want to discourage anyone from getting the booster. In fact, she said she would do it again.

“If I can make it, y’all can make it,” Sandoz said, with a laugh. “It was worth it, I would get it again to avoid COVID.”

Sandoz qualified for the vaccine early on last year because she was employed as a residential advisor through the university. She is also a teacher’s assistant who teaches two periods of Accounting 201. She said she qualified for her booster since it had been six months since her second dose.

Sandoz also offered some advice for those considering getting the booster shot.

“In terms of preparation, expect it to be a similar reaction to your second dose, if not a little worse,” Sandoz said. “So, try to plan ahead and not have anything major for the next few days after. Additionally, a good tip to plan is…most places are also offering you the flu shot at the same time as your COVID booster. I would try to get your flu shot beforehand because my friend got both the same day and was in a lot of pain.”

She said her side effects were comparable to the symptoms her friends who contracted COVID-19 were experiencing. However, the main difference was her symptoms only lasted a few hours where her friend’s lasted weeks.

“If you have COVID anxiety, it does relieve some of that anxiety just to know you are that much more protected,” she said.

Flu vaccines are now available at several locations across campus. Students can make appointments for the Calpulli Center through their HealtheConnect portal. Walk-in locations will be at Campanile Walkway on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Goldberg Courtyard in the Conrad Preby’s Student Union on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.