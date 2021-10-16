Double Overtime goal sink Women’s Soccer against Fresno State

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-6-0, 4-3-0 Mountain West Conference) fell to the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-4-3, 5-1-1 MWC) 1-0 in double overtime on a second-chance goal by Fresno State’s freshman forward Kaelyn Miller.

The Aztecs had three players with three shots on goal each, including freshman phenoms Denise Castro and Trinity Coker, along with senior Ana Toohey. All of Castro’s shots were on target but to no avail.

The Aztecs’ most promising chance came from Castro in the 22nd minute off a beautiful ball from senior defender Lauren Dicus that found its way behind the defense. The ensuing shot from Castro was handled by Bulldog goalkeeper Ella Wilson.

Fresno State retaliated 37 minutes later with a near-post screamer from Jordan Brown, but a diving stop by sophomore goalkeeper Cameron Illingworth denied the Bulldogs’ attempt at a goal.

Ninety minutes proved not to be enough to settle the scoreless battle. In the first OT period, each side would produce one shot. The Aztecs’ shot was on target, but could not get past Wilson.

The second OT period would prove to be the Aztecs’ demise. Illingworth was in between the sticks for the Aztecs and she stopped the initial attempt by Miller, but couldn’t get a glove on Miller’s second try as it ended up in the back of the Aztec net in the 108th minute. Both teams had 15 shots on goal on the night, but the last one for the Bulldogs proved to be the dagger as it sent the Aztecs home packing.

The Aztecs hope to bounce back from this stunning loss in an away MWC battle against San Jose State on Sunday, Oct 17 at 12 p.m.