Adobe+Creative+Cloud+Pro+available+to+students+and+staff+at+no+cost

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro is now available to San Diego State students, faculty and staff with active SDSU IDs according to a university-wide email released on Oct. 18.

“In addition to the more than 20 applications (including mobile versions), such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Rush included in the Creative Cloud at no cost, the new Pro license now gives you unlimited access to the Adobe Stock Standard Collection, which includes more than 200 million images,” the email said.

Adobe Stock is built into Creative Cloud applications which provides premium images, extended license and legal indemnification, royalty-free photos and more.

This new availability is part of SDSU’s Adobe AzTech Alliance (A3) initiative. The purpose of implementing the A3 program is to give students in higher education an advantage by providing experience with technology that will be applicable in a competitive workplace and in modern job environments, according to their website.

A3 is meant to inspire creative communication as well as enhance digital literacy skills in the SDSU community. Both a Student Adobe Ambassador Program and Adobe Faculty Ambassador Program have been implemented.

“In fall 2021, 15 faculty from the schools of Journalism and Media Studies and Art and Design participated in a pilot program to implement at least one Creative Cloud tool in their coursework,” the website said. “The purpose of this pilot is to increase Creative Cloud application adoption and champion digital literacy by introducing new applications to students in the classroom. Future cohorts will include faculty from all colleges and disciplines.”

In the email, students were invited to attend The Creativity Conference hosted by Adobe MAX, on Oct. 26 to Oct. 28.