Bunyawi Thamchaiwat finishes in Round of 32 at ITA Women’s All-American Championship on October 6

Senior Bunyawi Thamchaiwat during her time with OSU (Photo Courtesy of Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics).

On Oct. 6, Aztec senior Bunyawi Thamchaiwat played her third match as an Aztec at the ITA Women’s All-American Championship at the LTP Tennis Club in Charleston, S.C.

After a nearly seven-hour rain delay, Thamchaiwat — the fifth-seeded player in the tournament and ninth-ranked nationally — took to the court to battle against Wake Forest junior Carolyn Campana — ranked 21 nationally — in the round of 32.

Despite winning nearly half of the match’s points (43 of the possible 97), Thamchaiwat would fall to Campana in back-to-back sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Campana would then make it all the way to the quarter-finals, where she was bested by USC junior Eryn Cayetano 6-2, 6-4, who impressively defeated the No. 2 seed, Pepperdine sophomore Janice Tjen, in the Round of 16.

Thamchaiwat — who spent her previous three years at Oklahoma State — has placed in the ITA Division I Women Singles top-25 rankings for the past three years straight.

In Thamchaiwat’s freshman year at Oklahoma State, she recorded an overall season record of 15-8 and a nearly perfect Big 12 singles record at 7-1.

Coincidentally — in Thamchaiwat’s freshman year at OSU — she played alongside her now Aztec senior teammate Tamara Arnold and posted a 16-5 record in doubles together.

In Thamchaiwat’s sophomore year at OSU, she placed No. 23 in the ITA women’s singles rankings after recording a perfect 9-0 singles record with a 3-0 record against nationally-ranked players.

In her junior year, Thamchaiwat moved up six spots into No. 17 in the ITA women’s singles rankings after a 12-2 singles record. She was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year and ITA All American.

Thamchaiwat’s next opportunity to play will come next week as the Aztecs compete as a team in the ITA Southwest Regional Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.