Last Chance before for Cross Country runners at Regionals

SDSU Cross Country runners line up prior to their race at the Anteater Invitational (Courtesy of SDSU Athletics)

Women’s cross country season is coming to an end with the Mountain West Championships at the University of New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 29. The championships will compete in approximately 5,300 feet altitude.

The Titan Invitational at Cal State Fullerton was the Aztecs’ last race before regionals with SDSU placing seventh out of ten schools.

The race had many track and field athletes competing for the Aztecs. Sophomore Bailey Watts finished with a time of 19:10.5, placing 30th.

For some of the athletes competing in regionals, the Highlander Invite in Riverside was their last open meet of the season.

Senior Emily Burd competed with top runners from Pac-12 schools, giving her the confidence to compete in the Mountain West Championships.

“(The race) was good practice for regionals and conference,” Burd said.

Riverside was the biggest race the team has competed in this season with over 250 runners participating in the women’s race

“Biggest race, field-wise for sure,” Burd said.

The season so far for the Aztecs has been promising. The Scarlet and Black placed fifth out of 25 schools at the University of Riverside on Oct. 16 and — competing against top teams from D1 schools. This win also comes close to their big win at the Dave Murray Invite in Arizona on Oct. 1.

SDSU has the second-fastest team time on a 6k course in program history. Coach Lusitana has had a positive outlook for his team the entire season.

“The entire season the team has been focused and motivated,” Lusitana said.

The women have big competition coming up due to a strong conference, especially in the world of distance running.

“The Mountain West is arguably one of the toughest conferences in the nation,” Lusitana said.

The next two races for the Aztecs are crucial. The team’s goal is top 15, but most importantly for the runners, it’s about leaving it all out on the course.

Burd said she is hopeful for her performance. “Most confident I’ve ever been in my training,” Burd said.

For Burd and her fellow teammates, training and racing together is what keeps the team working hard for regionals.

“If it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.” Burd said.

NCAA West Regionals will be held in Sacramento on Nov. 12.