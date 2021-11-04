Review: ‘Halloween Kills’ offers no tricks or treats for longtime fans

The “Halloween” franchise has been producing classic films since 1978, now with a total of 12 films produced. It’s only natural that it gives people all the spooky feelings.

For many years, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has been the star of classic films. Her film debut was in the first original “Halloween” film, where she played a teenager hunted down by this killer. After appearing in about three more sequels, Curtis asked to be killed off in “Halloween: Resurrection.”

Then she revived her role in 2018, and it makes me wonder what changed her mind to debut in another revival of the film.

*Spoiler warning for the last two recent Halloween movies*

The ending of the previous 2018 movie concluded with Michael Myers locked in a flaming basement, which surely would’ve been the end of him.

Well surprise folks! This turned out to be a total lie, because “Halloween Kills” picks up where the last movie ends.

Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement thinking they’re watching Michael Myers die.

Laurie is taken to the hospital with the certainty that Michael is dead, and her daughter Karen lets her believe it after Karen learns that the trap did not work.

When Laurie did learn the truth, she was ready to get up and fight Michael even with a stab wound — who could blame her.

The strange and gory deaths have you shy away from the screen, with eyes being popped out, people getting stabbed in the armpits and some really bloody scenes that make your head turn. Not to mention the introduction of a mentally ill patient that really wasn’t explained and only lives for about 15 minutes before falling to a gruesome death.

The cringe horror stereotypes are plastered throughout the movie as well, like when a character locked the car doors after the car windows were smashed. The type of scenarios that leave you yelling at the screen.

From the start of this movie, you are prone to think that this has to be the last “Halloween” film.

Especially with the town coming together to take down the murderer and classic characters from previous films coming back.

The “evil dies tonight” chant gets stuck in your head with this certainty that, “yes Myers could not possibly survive this time around.”

As Karen leads the mass murder out to the street and the crowd surrounds Myers with bats and knives, this is the moment.

Beaten to the ground, stabbed, kicked, punched and lying motionless on ground, could this be the moment that Michael Myers dies?

The classic line from “Avengers: Endgame” has to be going through everyone’s mind “Aim for the head” or the logic of zombies stabbing the brain or checking to see if he’s even alive.

Wrong! Michael picks himself off the ground and starts killing the people around him. Honestly, was anyone surprised?

Yes, “Halloween” is a classic movie franchise with an immortal villain who is set on revenge and killing but how long are they going to milk this series?

It’s starting to get old Hollywood, can we please let Mike Meyers go into the serial killer hall of fame and hang up his mask. Or at least come up with an adaptation that’s inspired by “Halloween” with a different twist to give another perspective.

The last movie in the franchise, “Halloween Ends,” is scheduled for 2022 but who knows if that will really be the last time we see Michael Myers.