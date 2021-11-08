SDSU Aztecs devour the Biola Eagles 79-52

The San Diego State women’s basketball team beat Biola University 79-52 in the first game in Viejas Arena since the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvigorating the Aztecs.

At one point, SDSU (1-0) was leading by as much as 38 points. From the start of the game, the Eagles (0-1) had no chance of slowing down the Scarlet and Black’s high power and consistent offense.

The Aztecs were able to show they can play together as a cohesive unit and displayed an abundance of chemistry on the court. The team was led by its seniors but received splendid production from the younger players.

Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said she could not have been more proud of her team’s performance.

“This is a really unique team because we have a lot of kids who can score on this team,” Terry-Hutson said when asked about the depth of her team. “When we share the ball and play as a unit, we are really good.”

Their energy stood out the most during their win. All throughout the game, every Aztec on the court played with heart and passion. The effort they exuberated led to good defense which eventually led to good offense.

The Aztecs had three players in single digits in their win. Senior Sophia Ramos finished with 14 points, senior Mercedes Staples finished with 13 points, and junior Mallory Adams finished the game with 13 points as well. These three players combined shot 55% from the field while only missing 12 shots as a group.

“It’s always a good day when your shot is falling,” Adams said when asked about her performance and her teams. “I think we move the ball really well, everyone is doing their part, and we look like a strong unit.”

Although the blowout victory was nice against Biola, the Aztecs still have a lot to improve on to have a successful season.

“We are going to work on our zone offense. We’ve worked hard on our man stuff and I thought that our transition offense was really good tonight.” Terry-Hutson said, when asked how her team needs to improve for the next game. “Ball security is going to be the focus for the next week of practice. We need to take better care of the ball and make sure that we are rebounding at a better rate.”

On Nov. 9, the Scarlet and Black will begin their season with a home game against Cal State Los Angeles. The game will be the commencement of a highly anticipated season filled with tough opponents.