Mike Hastings named new interim police chief

Mike Hastings has become the interim police chief for the San Diego State police department as of last week.

The University Police Department (UPD) sent out a brief email on Nov. 5.

“With this message I would like to share that while UPD leadership has changed, we remain committed to building public trust while cultivating partnerships with our community members and stakeholders,” the email said.

According to the email, UPD will proceed with community-based policing efforts by working collaboratively with the SDSU community to improve engagement and relationships.

Hastings has become the interim police chief after former UPD Chief Josh Mays became the associate vice president of Public Safety and Community Empowerment.

According to the SDSU News center, Hastings joined the UPD in January and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

“It is my belief that upholding a high level of professionalism and accountability within a police department reinforces the quality of public safety everyone deserves,” the Nov. 5 email said.

The email explained that even though leadership has changed hands from Mays to Hastings, Hastings is committed to building upon the community-centered police culture Mays is identified with.

Hastings said in the email he encourages feedback and looks forward to working together with campus partners and stakeholders to collectively identify areas and opportunities of improvement.

The email also mentioned safety tips. Some of these tips included: remaining aware of surroundings and avoiding distractions, walking in groups whenever possible, and trusting instincts.

“If you feel unsafe, leave the area and notify UPD,”the email said.

All emergencies should be directed to 9-1-1 while non-emergencies should be directed to (619)-594-1991.