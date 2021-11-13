Aztecs Women’s Tennis wipe the floor at San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic as Senior Regina Pitts wins Tournament MVP

From Nov. 5 through Nov. 7, four Aztecs competed at the University of San Diego for the inaugural San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic.

In addition to San Diego State, Navy, USD, San Diego Christian, and UC San Diego participated in the three-day event.

All five teams also participated in community service events throughout the weekend. On Friday, the teams worked with children from the Linda Vista Community Tennis Center and on Saturday the teams met with Wounded Warriors.

On the first day of action, the four Aztecs – senior Regina Pitts, senior Agustina Rimoldi Godoy, junior Cécile Morin, and sophomore Alexandria Von Tersch Pohrer – combined to post a perfect 8-0 record.

The duo of Pitts and Morin won their two matches against UC San Diego and San Diego whilst the duo of Rimoldi Goody and Von Tersch Pohrer would go on to replicate their teammates’ wins.

In singles play, all four Aztecs recorded a win each playing against Navy.

Throughout the length of the event, the Aztecs wiped the floor with their competition in singles play as they recorded a perfect 12-0 record.

But, after posting a perfect 4-0 doubles record on the first day of action, the Aztecs would end the event with a 4-2 doubles record.

At the end of a delightful run of matches for the Aztecs, Pitts provided the cherry on top as she was presented with the honor of the tournament’s most valuable player.

The Aztecs will look to maintain their strong form as they end their fall season with the San Diego State Fall Classic II that runs from Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Aztec Tennis Center.