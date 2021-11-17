Aztec Stadium partners with Sycuan Casino Resort

SDSU’s Aztec Stadium has named the Sycuan Casino Resort as its first official partner.

Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and Sycuan Casino Resort has been named San Diego State’s Aztec Stadium’s first founding partner. The announcement was made at the stadium construction site on Nov. 16, according to a university press release.

The Sycuan Piers will the latest addition to the Aztec Stadium. The three piers will include three bars, a concession stand, space for 500 individuals and more.

“This is an extraordinary investment on behalf of the Sycuan Band in our university and in San Diego, especially given the importance this site has for our entire region,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said at the announcement event.

The Sycuan Founders Club is set to be one of the most reputable hospitality areas in Southern California. This includes year-round access to all Aztec Stadium events in addition to a premium menu and bar.

“It excites me that our inaugural founding partnership is with the great community and university partners in the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation,” San Diego State Director of Athletics John David Wicker said at the announcement event. “SDSU and Sycuan have been partners on campus and the community through various educational opportunities and now we can add the stadium partnership to this expanding relationship.”

Additionally, a tribute to the Kumeyaay Nation is to be displayed in the stadium, as part of the partnership, according to the press release.