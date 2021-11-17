Ho ho horoscopes: gift ideas

With the holidays approaching soon, it’s important to start thinking about the perfect gifts for your friends and loved ones. Luckily, the tool of astrology is a great indicator to point you in the right direction. If you’re wondering what to give this season, sit back, relax and let the stars guide you toward becoming the person who’s invited to every secret santa.



Aries

Aries have a reputation of being fiery and impulsive. Although this can be true in times (especially after one too many spiked eggnogs), they also have an appreciation for the simple things in life. The perfect gift for the Aries in your life would be something that grounds them and keeps them balanced in 2022. Consider an oil diffuser with an assortment of essential oils or incense with a sleek holder.

Taurus

Taureans are the epitome of self indulgence. No matter what conflict presents itself in their lives, they always have time to treat themselves. A Taurus will love you forever if you give them the tools they need to indulge. This makes a care package the perfect gift. Pack it with candles, their favorite scent of bodycare and of course, some sweets.

Gemini

Geminis are known for their duality, so if you really want to impress them, get them something complex. Their childlike but inquisitive nature makes them take a liking to things like puzzles and games. On the other hand, their more lavish side will appreciate a unique cologne or perfume.

Cancer

Cancers are very in tune with their emotions and the emotions of those around them. In this way, it’s very important for them to be able to unwind with something they feel connected to. For the Cancer in your life, any form of music makes an amazing gift. Get them a CD, Vinyl or make them a playlist!

Leo

Not gonna lie, Leos can be kind of picky. With that being said, it’s best to let Leos pick their own gifts. If you know enough about them, get them a gift card to one of their favorite places so they can pick out what they want for themselves. But remember, presentation is everything for a Leo, so wrap it up nicely!

Virgo

As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos may be intimidating to buy gifts for. An important tip is most Virgos are happy when their home environment is up to par. For a Virgo, buy them something that matches their home aesthetic. Plants, throw blankets or posters are all something a Virgo would love.

Libra

Libras are very easy going. This sign loves to empower others so anything you get, they’re sure to appreciate, which makes them the best sign to experiment with. Get a Libra, a new shirt, dress, pair of pants — anything that they can wear to show off what they were gifted. Best part of buying them gifts; if they don’t like it you’ll never know.



Scorpio

One of the most sentimental signs in astrology are Scorpios. Known for being deeply mysterious and intense, the reality is Scorpios just want to know what their friends and family are thinking of them. Get a Scorpio something very personal; whether it has to do with an inside joke between the two of you, or something you know they’ve been eyeing. Your Scorpio will especially appreciate anything handmade.



Sagittarius

Sagittarius’ aren’t necessarily materialistic, but they do appreciate the finer and shinier things in life. When looking for a gift for a Sagittarius, make sure to keep it simple and to the point — just like them. They’ll appreciate a quality ring, necklace or pair of earrings.



Capricorn

Capricorns are known to be workaholics, and they can get easily overwhelmed. When it comes to gifting them, get something that will help them stay organized in the new year. A Capricorn could benefit from a calendar, a planner and supplies to keep them motivated like a new coffee tumbler.



Aquarius

There’s no knowing exactly what an Aquarius will be like due to their ever changing nature. Even though they might all be different, there is one common factor: they are always on the go. Get an Aquarius something they can always use while out and about. A new purse, backpack or tote would be suitable for carrying all their excess items.

Pisces

It’s often said that Pisces’ inherited the emotions of the 12 zodiac signs because they are the last one. This makes them naturally spiritual people. For a pisces, an assortment of crystals would make an excellent gift. If your pisces isn’t into that, try a poetry book, loose leaf tea or art supplies.