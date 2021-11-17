Yard Show carries on tradition, culture with style and substance

The 2021 Yard Show had great choreographed performances from the National Pan-Hellenic Council to celebrate Homecoming.

San Diego State’s annual National Pan-Hellenic Council Yard Show took place at the Aztec Student Union North Grand Entry Steps on Nov. 12.

In this extravagant tradition, fraternities such as Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and sororities such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated showcased their chapters’ histories through steps, strolls, chants and dancing to commemorate the history of stepping in the Greek community.

The night was filled with emotion, hype and excitement from the performers and everyone who came out to support the event.

Sociology junior Cierra Watkins is the first vice president of the Nu Upsilon chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. For Watkins, performing at the Yard Show was a moment to never forget.

“Carrying on this show is a part of the tradition here, especially in the Black community,” she said. “This is such a big piece of our life and this sisterhood is something that means so much to me and I just love keeping the tradition of doing this yard show.”

The Yard Show highlights and appreciates multicultural traditions and encourages groups of people to create and share a collective identity, which in turn serves to shape individual identities.

Fourth year psychology major and vice president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Jalen Wills shared about his emotional connection to this event and being part of the fraternity altogether.

“I’m a legacy so my dad was out here too and getting to share this experience with him was crazy emotional and crazy for me,” Wills said.

Honoring and keeping the Yard Show tradition alive is important to students among the Greek community because campus traditions are an essential aspect of the student environment.

“Attending the Yard Show is really important because it is like one of the few chances you get to see everyone at this school show out,” Wills said. “Everyone gets to do their thing and put a show on for all of our community and all of SDSU that decides to come out.”

Kailah Guidry, a sociology junior, said it’s important for all students to learn to come out and attend events like the Yard Show because it can cultivate an environment for multiculturalism to be embraced.

“It doesn’t matter what race you are. You just come out and see the different organizations,” Guidry said.

After the last performance, the event ended with the sororities and fraternities stepping and strolling together as the rhythmic R&B played throughout the Student Union.

“Just being able to perform with all of my sorority sisters and have all of our chapter members supporting us. It was just a wonderful experience and I will never forget it,” Watkins said.

Traditions of all kinds represent uniqueness and demonstrate the value they hold. The Yard Show will continue being part of SDSU’s cultural awareness and influence.

“We’ve had this Yard Show for many years and it’s gonna be many years to come that we’re going to keep having it,” Wills said.