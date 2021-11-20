Level up your gift giving this holiday season

Gear up gamers, the 2021 holiday season is fast approaching, and with it comes a slew of new video games being released just in time for gift giving! From first person shooter games, to puzzle games, and racing games, there is truly something out there for everyone.

If you are a video game novice, this video game gift guide is just the tool you need to make every gamer on your gift list happy.

“Halo Infinite” comes out on Dec. 8, just a few weeks before Christmas. “Halo Infinite” is the sixth installment in the “Halo” series, and continues the story of Master Chief. The game was initially set to be released in Nov. 2020, but due to complications during development, it was pushed to Dec. 2021. Any fan of first-person shooter games will be happy to find Master Chief’s green amour under their tree this holiday season.

Another video game avid first-person shooter players can add to their wishlist is “Battlefield 2042.” This game releases on Nov. 19, and will be the twelfth installment of the “Battlefield” series. “Battlefield 2042” places players in a futuristic war over global resources through all out war modes on several different maps. The game also supports cross-platform support on PC, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as well as Playstation 5.

For those whose niche is cozy games such as “Animal Crossing” or “Stardew Valley,” then “Bear and Breakfast” is right up your alley. In this management based game, players get to design and run their own bed-and-breakfast located in a forest. The best part? The character that players play as is a loveable bear named Hank. As you manage your bed-and-breakfast, you also get to uncover character backstories and complete side quests.

“Open Roads” is a mystery-thriller game that allows players to get immersed in the storyline as they play as mother-daughter duo, Tess and Opal. The game follows Tess and Opal as they complete a cross-country roadtrip after discovering a bundle of ominous letters and notes in their attic. As players trek across the country, they unearth a mystery which is larger than life, while also analyzing the complex relationship between a mother and her daughter. Fans of narrative-driven games like “When the Past was Around” and “What Remains of Edith Finch” will find “Open Roads” hard to put down.

Finally, although all three games included in “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” are not new games, they are highly anticipated in the gaming world. This compilation includes remastered editions of three different games from the “Grand Theft Auto” series: “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.” The remastering process allows for enhanced game visuals, as well as gameplay upgrades. Longtime fans of the game series can look forward to the rerelease of these three games, while newer fans can enjoy these games for the first time in higher definitions. If nothing else, this compilation will keep “Grand Theft Auto” fanatics occupied while they await the long winded release of “Grand Theft Auto VI”.

These five highly anticipated video games are sure to satisfy the wishlists of any gamer you might know this holiday season. Of course, do not forget to consider other gifts such as an Xbox Elite Controller, Playstation DualShock Controller or a Nintendo Switch OLED model to match the games you purchase for the gamer in your life!