Building renamed after SDSU alumnus, former business dean Charles Lamden

Charles Lamden was honored at a ceremony and reception outside the newly named, Lamden Hall.

The structure formerly known as the Education and Business Administration Building was officially christened as Lamden Hall during a dedication ceremony on Nov. 17.

The building has been renamed in honor of former accounting department chair and business dean Charles W. Lamden and his wife Gertrude “Trudy” Lamden.

Charles Lamden was an essential figure in the establishment of the College of Business Administration at San Diego State, serving as the dean of the college from 1954 to 1965. The College of Business Administration has since been incorporated into the Fowler College of Business.

Lamden served the greater SDSU community for 45 years, including teaching, mentoring and leadership.

Bill Lamden, the son of Charles Lamden, recounted the impact his father had on the SDSU and greater San Diego community.

“In the 1970s, my dad founded and accredited what is known as the Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy. But more importantly, he is known for his teaching and because his students loved him,” Lamden said in a one-on-one interview prior to the ceremony.

Over 300 SDSU students, faculty and staff, alumni, and community members gathered for the dedication event held at the northwest entrance of Lamden Hall.

“I had Dr. Lamden as my auditor professor in 1978,” said SDSU accounting alumna Valerie Mcpherson. “He was so passionately concerned about serving the client and responsibility. It was known even then, that it was a privilege to take a course with him.”

The renaming of the building to honor Charles Lamden was due in part to both his impact on SDSU, as well as the Lamden Family’s philanthropic contributions to the university.

Among those invited to speak at the ceremony were university President Adela de la Torre, Dean of the Fowler College of Business George Belch, and California State University Audit Committee Chair Adam Day.

“We are grateful for the legacy Dr. Lamden and Ms. Lamden have left on the Lamden School of Accountancy, Fowler College of Business and San Diego State University,” de la Torre said during the ceremony. “Their story, their successes, and their commitment to the profession and to accounting education is something that many accounting students and professionals strive to emulate to this day.”

The dedication event culminated in a ribbon cutting ceremony, in which members of the Lamden family joined President Adela de la Torre, Vice President Adrienne Vargas, Dean Belch and Adam Day in offically opening Lamden Hall.

“I want everyone to remember just one thing about my father. I want you to remember the ‘Lamden Lasting Legacy’ here at SDSU,” Bill Lamden said.

The formal ceremony was followed by a reception honoring the Lamden family. The granddaughters of Charles Lamden were among those in charge of organizing the reception.

The reception included food trucks serving dishes such as pulled pork sandwiches and various deserts free of charge to attendees of the ceremony. A giant marquee spelling out ‘Lamden Hall’, as well as a balloon arch was set up with professional photographers for photo opportunities. A live band was also featured as background music to the event.

To learn more about Charles W. Lamden, go to the Fowler College of Business official website here.