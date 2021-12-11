Snapdragon Stadium: The new name for SDSU’s Mission Valley stadium

View from the student section on the concourse of Aztec Stadium.

San Diego. Jack Murphy. Qualcomm. SDCCU.

These are names that Mission Valley stadiums of old have been given.

Now, San Diego State University has a name for their own stadium in Mission Valley as part of the SDSU Mission Valley development: Snapdragon Stadium.

The new name was revealed to members of the media on Dec. 6 as part of a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., who will receive exclusive naming rights as part of a 15-year, $3 million-per-year agreement to the venue.

According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon is a division of the corporation and represents their mobile platform brand. It includes a variety of technology and connectivity that connect platforms such as smartphones, PC’s, game consoles and cars.

The agreement has been sent to the California State University Board of Trustees for final approval.

This is the second time that Qualcomm — whose headquarters reside in San Diego — will represent a stadium in San Diego. From 1997 to 2017, Jack Murphy Stadium was rechristened as Qualcomm Stadium after the corporation purchased the exclusive naming rights.

The name Snapdragon was used for a ten-day stretch in Dec. 2011 when Qualcomm sought to bring attention to the new brand.

Qualcomm Stadium hosted SDSU football alongside the San Diego Chargers and — until 2003 — the San Diego Padres before its Dec. 2020 demolition.

“Qualcomm is well-recognized and respected not only here in San Diego, but globally,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre told GoAztecs.com. “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a shared vision for a fully smart stadium — the cornerstone to what will be a one-of-a-kind smart campus — which will enrich, educate, and empower those we serve here locally and around the world.”

Prior to the Snapdragon moniker, the Mission Valley site was referred to as Aztec Stadium since construction began nearly 15 months ago. Snapdragon Stadium is set to be ready Sept. 3, 2022 in time for the SDSU home opener against Arizona.