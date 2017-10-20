Sexual assault reported at Delta Upsilon fraternity

A university police cruiser parked on Campanile Walkway.





San Diego State police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a fraternity house.

The assault was reported to officers by a friend of the victim’s at about 2 a.m. Oct. 8, according to a university police media bulletin. The incident was believed to have occurred about two hours earlier at a Delta Upsilon fraternity party on Hardy Avenue.

The case is under investigation and will be submitted to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office if needed, according to university police Cpl. Mark Peterson.

Members of Delta Upsilon declined to comment for this story. SDSU Chief Communications Officer Christine Hutchins also declined to comment.