Crime report: Sexual assault, robbery, laptop theft

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Sexual Assault

San Diego State police received a report of a sexual assault at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 8. The incident was reported to have occurred about two hours earlier at a Delta Upsilon fraternity party on Hardy Avenue. The case is under investigation and will be submitted to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office if needed, according to SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson.

Robbery

Police were told three men stole bags of towels from the Aztec Recreation Center just after 10 a.m. Oct. 8.

Driving Under the Influence

An SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for driving under the influence after being stopped near Hardy Elementary School about 10 p.m. Oct. 10.

Another student was stopped for driving under the influence near Mesita Drive just before midnight Oct. 13. The student was also arrested and taken to county jail.

Public Intoxication

Two SDSU students were arrested for public intoxication and obstruction on Oct. 6 at 1:05 a.m. at The Granada Apartments. They were taken to county jail.

Theft

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Olmeca bicycle rack on Cuicacalli walk after having last been seen about 5 p.m. Oct. 6.

Another bicycle was reported stolen from the Tepeyac Residence Hall on East Campus Drive. It was last seen about 6 p.m. Oct. 6.

A laptop was reported to have been taken from Dramatic Arts between 1:30 and 2:00 p.m. Oct. 9.

At about 1:29 p.m. Oct. 9,., a laptop was reported stolen from the Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building.

Two laptops were reported stolen from a locked room at Hepner Hall on Oct. 10 at noon. It was unknown how access was gained to the office.

A laptop was reported stolen from the Music building.. It was believed to have been taken between 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Oct. 10.

A laptop was reported stolen from the Malcolm A. Love Library at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 11 after being left in a bag unattended for about an hour.

Police were informed a laptop was stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 11.

A man was arrested for shoplifting a sandwich from the Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 11. The man was taken to county jail.l.

An SDSU student was arrested for theft of a headband from the SDSU Bookstore at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 12. After the arrest, he was cited and released.