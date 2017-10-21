Crime report: Sexual assault, robbery, laptop theft
October 21, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Sexual Assault
San Diego State police received a report of a sexual assault at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 8. The incident was reported to have occurred about two hours earlier at a Delta Upsilon fraternity party on Hardy Avenue. The case is under investigation and will be submitted to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office if needed, according to SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson.
Robbery
Police were told three men stole bags of towels from the Aztec Recreation Center just after 10 a.m. Oct. 8.
Driving Under the Influence
An SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for driving under the influence after being stopped near Hardy Elementary School about 10 p.m. Oct. 10.
Another student was stopped for driving under the influence near Mesita Drive just before midnight Oct. 13. The student was also arrested and taken to county jail.
Public Intoxication
Two SDSU students were arrested for public intoxication and obstruction on Oct. 6 at 1:05 a.m. at The Granada Apartments. They were taken to county jail.
Theft
A bicycle was reported stolen from the Olmeca bicycle rack on Cuicacalli walk after having last been seen about 5 p.m. Oct. 6.
Another bicycle was reported stolen from the Tepeyac Residence Hall on East Campus Drive. It was last seen about 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
A laptop was reported to have been taken from Dramatic Arts between 1:30 and 2:00 p.m. Oct. 9.
At about 1:29 p.m. Oct. 9,., a laptop was reported stolen from the Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building.
Two laptops were reported stolen from a locked room at Hepner Hall on Oct. 10 at noon. It was unknown how access was gained to the office.
A laptop was reported stolen from the Music building.. It was believed to have been taken between 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Oct. 10.
A laptop was reported stolen from the Malcolm A. Love Library at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 11 after being left in a bag unattended for about an hour.
Police were informed a laptop was stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 11.
A man was arrested for shoplifting a sandwich from the Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 11. The man was taken to county jail.l.
An SDSU student was arrested for theft of a headband from the SDSU Bookstore at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 12. After the arrest, he was cited and released.
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.