Straight from the Bench — Pregame interview with Quest Truxton
October 25, 2017
Senior wide receiver Quest Truxton talks about rebounding after back-to-back loses against Boise State and Fresno State in the DA Preplay’s “Straight from the Bench” segment this week. Watch the whole episode on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Producer: Mary York
Reporter: Kyle Saunders
FB/TW/IG: @daztecsports
