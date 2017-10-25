Straight from the Bench — Pregame interview with Quest Truxton

Senior wide receiver Quest Truxton talks about rebounding after back-to-back loses against Boise State and Fresno State in the DA Preplay’s “Straight from the Bench” segment this week. Watch the whole episode on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Producer: Mary York

Reporter: Kyle Saunders

FB/TW/IG: @daztecsports