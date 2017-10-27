Crime report: Pizza robbery, trespassing

Robbery

At about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, an SDSU student was arrested for attempting to steal a pizza from a delivery person’s hands at Domino’s on College Avenue. The student was arrested and taken to county jail.

Disturbing the Peace

At about 3:45 p.m. Oct. 18, a male non-SDSU student was issued an order to stay off campus for seven days after allegedly harassing students in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

A non-SDSU student was given a campus stay-away order at about 7 p.m. Oct. 18, after being reported for yelling profanities and trying to open an emergency exit to enter the Chapultepec residence hall.

Trespassing

Just before 5 p.m. Oct. 16, a man was cited for violating a campus stay-away order after he was in a bathroom in The Den on Hardy Avenue for over two hours.

Suspicious Person

At about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 17, a non-SDSU student was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after being reported to police for loitering and staring at an individual in Parking 2.

Traffic Collision

A commercial truck struck and knocked over a light pole at Aztec Green about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Theft

A wallet was reported stolen from a bag during a class in Peterson Gym at approximately 10 a.m. Oct. 13.

Several objects, including visors, headbands and a lanyard, were reported stolen from the SDSU Bookstore just before noon on Oct. 13. A juvenile high school student was arrested, cited and released.

A bicycle was reported to have been stolen from Villa Alvarado residence hall between late Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

Another bicycle was reported to have been stolen from Chapultepec residence hall between Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

A bicycle was reported to have been stolen from the University Towers bicycle rack between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.

At 9:47 a.m. Oct. 18, university police were told a phone was reported stolen from The Habit Burger. A non-SDSU student suspect was arrested, cited, and released for the theft.

A laptop was reported stolen from the tables outside of East Commons at 3:47 p.m. Oct. 18.

A backpack with keys and laptop was reported stolen from Delta Gamma sorority’s porch at 8:17 p.m. Oct. 18.

An SDSU student was arrested for theft of a calculator from the SDSU Bookstore at 2:46 p.m Oct. 19. After the arrest, the student was cited and released.

At about 2:45 a.m. Oct. 16, two non-SDSU students were arrested near the Music building for possession of a weapon on campus, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and providing false identification to police officers. The two were taken to county jail.

A Honda generator was reported to have been stolen from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity between 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 8 a.m. Oct. 16.