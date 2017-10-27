DA Preplay — SDSU at Hawaii

Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of SDSU’s game at University of Hawaii, to be played Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. Tune in for game footage from the loss to Fresno State, a “Straight from the Bench” interview with senior wide receiver Quest Truxton, and a look at the Aztec’s game against the Rainbow Warriors.

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg

Guest: Abraham “AJ” Jewett

Reporter: Kyle Saunders

Game Footage: Nick Baltz

Photography: Kelly Smiley

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @daztecsports