DA Preplay — SDSU at Hawaii
October 27, 2017
Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of SDSU’s game at University of Hawaii, to be played Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. Tune in for game footage from the loss to Fresno State, a “Straight from the Bench” interview with senior wide receiver Quest Truxton, and a look at the Aztec’s game against the Rainbow Warriors.
Producer: Mary York
Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg
Guest: Abraham “AJ” Jewett
Reporter: Kyle Saunders
Game Footage: Nick Baltz
Photography: Kelly Smiley
Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @daztecsports
