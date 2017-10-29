Calpulli offers breast cancer resources

Close The Calpulli Center, located on Hardy Avenue. Will Fritz Will Fritz The Calpulli Center, located on Hardy Avenue.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Now that Breast Cancer Awareness month is almost over, students can still look for information on breast cancer and breast health at San Diego State throughout the year.

Students can find resources and bring their questions to health professionals within SDSU’s Calpulli Center.

SDSU Director of Health Promotion Stephanie Waits Galia said professionals in the Student Health Services department in the Calpulli Center perform breast exams, and they encourage female students to schedule gynecological exams in this department.

Galia also said the Health Promotion department can provide students with information about breast cancer in the form of informational handouts.

“Students may also request a health educator come to speak to their student group about breast cancer,” she said.

According to the Health Promotion website, students can also schedule a 60-minute, one-on-one session with a health educator or community resource specialist to learn more about gynecological health.

Kinesiology junior Nicole Kelly said she had no idea SDSU offered these resources to students, and she will go to the health center in the future for more information.

“It’s so important for girls in college to get their breasts checked for any lumps or bumps while they’re still young,” Kelly said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, breast screenings cannot prevent cancer, but they can help find breast cancer early when it’s easier to treat. About 10 percent of breast cancer diagnoses in the US are also found in women younger than 45.

Kelly also said she’s has family members and close family friends who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past. Because of this, she decided to attend exams regularly and pay more attention to her chest.

“Seeing my family members with cancer just proved it can really happen to anyone, and it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Kelly said.

Environmental science junior Emily Steele said she never knew about the resources on campus and never felt the need to get checked.

“Growing up, no one ever told me how important it was to get checked because no one in my family was ever diagnosed with breast cancer,” Steele said.

She said although she’s never been checked before coming to college, she will definitely consider going to the Calpulli Center if she notices any unusual changes in her chest area.

Galia said that if students wish to make an appointment for a mammogram, the health center will refer them to a provider off campus.

“We have a community resource specialist in the Health Promotion department who can help students locate this service and assist them with using their health insurance,” Galia said.

Students can schedule same-day or advanced appointments for issues related to women’s health by calling (619) 594-4325.

Individuals with specific questions and other inquiries about breast health can visit the Student Health Services website, or visit the department’s office on the fourth floor of the Calpulli Center for more information.