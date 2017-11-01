Student robbed at gunpoint on Halloween

Weicheng Han





A San Diego State student was robbed at gunpoint in a neighborhood south of campus Tuesday night, and the two suspects remained at large Wednesday.

At about 10 p.m., a female student was walking in 5500 block of Baja Drive — less than 2,000 feet from campus — when two men approached her before demanding her belongings, Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department said.

The victim told 10News the two men at first tried to strike up a conversation with her. When she tried to walk away, one of the men pulled a gun and told her to turn over her phone and backpack, she told the station.

She told the channel she attempted to chase after the suspects as they got into their vehicle, sustaining injuries in the process.

Martinez said the suspects were described as two black men in their late teens or early 20s. The vehicle they fled in was described as a black sedan with possible silver or chrome, similar to a Nissan, he said.

SDPD detectives are investigating the incident.