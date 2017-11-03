Crime report: Intoxication, BCB burglary

Public Intoxication

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication and possession of marijuana at South Campus Plaza just before 9 a.m. Oct. 21.

Another non-SDSU student was cited and given an order to stay away from campus for having an open container of alcohol at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union just before 5:15 p.m. Oct. 21.

Pedestrian

Just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 20, a non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released at the MTS Transit Center for refusing to leave school grounds after violating a campus stay-away order, according to SDSUPD Cpl. Mark Peterson.

Burglary

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for a burglary at Big City Bagels near Student Services just after 2:20 a.m. Oct. 25.

Vehicle Burglary

Clothing and a camera were reported stolen from a car in Parking 17 between 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and noon Oct. 23.

Traffic Stop

A non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for driving the wrong way on a divided road by Parking 6B just before 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26.

Petty Theft

Apple headphones were reported stolen from the SDSU Bookstore at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23. An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for petty theft.

A bicycle was reported stolen from Zura residence hall between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

A suspect was taken into custody by the SDSU Bookstore’s loss prevention for theft of headphones. The suspect, an SDSU student was arrested, cited, and released for petty theft.

A bicycle was reported to have been stolen from the Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

Five T-shirts were reported stolen from the SDSU Bookstore at about 7:15 p.m. Oct 24. An SDSU student juvenile was arrested, cited and released to her family.

An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for theft of hat from SDSU Bookstore at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

Just after 3:05 p.m. Oct. 25, a key to a projector was reported to have been stolen from Hepner Hall.

A parking permit was reported to have been stolen from Parking 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

A bicycle was reported stolen from South Campus Plaza using a “sparking device” just before 6 a.m. Oct. 25.

Another bicycle was reported to have been stolen from Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union on Oct. 24.

A bicycle was reported stolen from Fowler Athletics Center between 11:30 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. Oct. 26.

At 3:45 p.m. Oct. 26, a purse containing keys and wallet was reported stolen from Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.