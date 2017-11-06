Student entrepreneur offers alternative for skaters

Marcela Camargo, Tristi Rodriguez, Mirella Lopez

Eric Birkemeier, Telemedia, Film, Media 5th year, founder and manager of skateboard-related companies ShredLights and Riptide, focuses on making products accessible to college students. Birkemeier said his strong work ethic helps him balance both companies and school.

Click here to read the full story : http://thedailyaztec.com/84375/artsandculture/student-entrepreneur-launches-riptide-electric-skateboard-line/