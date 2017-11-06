Student entrepreneur offers alternative for skaters
Marcela Camargo, Tristi Rodriguez, Mirella Lopez
November 6, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Eric Birkemeier, Telemedia, Film, Media 5th year, founder and manager of skateboard-related companies ShredLights and Riptide, focuses on making products accessible to college students. Birkemeier said his strong work ethic helps him balance both companies and school.
Click here to read the full story : http://thedailyaztec.com/84375/artsandculture/student-entrepreneur-launches-riptide-electric-skateboard-line/
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.