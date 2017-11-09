University Senate vote reinvigorates Aztec Mascot controversy

Marcela Camargo, Elena Hernandez, Mirella Lopez

On Nov. 7, the University Senate voted in favor of a resolution to be passed on to the University President that re-examines the Aztec mascot. The resolution includes; modifying the mascot to avoid cultural appropriation and further investigation on its appropriateness.