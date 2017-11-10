Crime and incident report: Halloweekend intoxication, officer battery

Close A university police cruiser parked on Campanile Walkway. Weicheng Han Weicheng Han A university police cruiser parked on Campanile Walkway.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Battery

Just before 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 27, a non-San Diego State student was reported to university police for “screaming and moaning” in front of the Student Services West Veterans Center. The man was arrested after he threatened and attempted to batter responding officers, according to university police Cpl. Mark Peterson.

At about 11 a.m. Oct. 27, a non-SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for battering a security officer at the MTS Transit Center

Burglary

Just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 27, officers were told a laptop was stolen and mail packages were opened by an unknown suspect in Villa Alvarado residence hall.

An SDSU student was taken into custody by SDSU Bookstore security at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 for theft of headphones and beef jerky. The student was arrested, cited and released for shoplifting.

Public Intoxication

An SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication at about 2 a.m. Oct. 28 by the Adams Humanities building.

A non-SDSU student was arrested at the Malcolm A. Love Library for public intoxication at about 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Medical Aid

Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, a South Campus Plaza resident advisor requested medics for an SDSU student with alcohol poisoning, but she refused treatment against medical advice.

An SDSU student was evaluated and taken to a hospital after she was seen vomiting at South Campus Plaza at about 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 28.

An SDSU student at Tacuba residence hall was taken to Alvarado Hospital for possible alcohol poisoning just after 11:30 p.m on Oct. 27.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 30, a non-SDSU student was taken from Olmeca residence hall to Alvarado Hospital for alcohol poisoning.

Driving Under the Influence

Around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, a non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for driving under the influence near the intersection of Campanile Drive and Lindo Paseo.

Grand Theft

Around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, a cell phone and laptop were reported stolen from the Mission Bay Aquatic Center.

Petty Theft

A cell phone was reported to have been taken from a bathroom in Malcolm A. Love Library between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. on Oct 30.

An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for petty theft from the SDSU Bookstore just before 12:10 p.m. Nov. 1.

A motorcycle helmet was reported stolen at 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 1 from the Geology, Mathematics and Computer Sciences building.

A license plate was reported stolen from Parking 1 at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 1.