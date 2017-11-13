Phi Kappa Theta fraternity booted from campus after alcohol violations

San Diego State’s chapter of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity was removed from campus last week.

The fraternity’s national leadership said in a statement that the California Phi Iota chapter at SDSU was notified Nov. 6 that its charter was being revoked.

“The fraternity board reviewed and discussed the chapter’s behavior over the last few years and determined that the chapter’s culture no longer aligns with the fraternity,” the statement said.

Fraternity leadership said the charter would be revoked for no less than five years.

“This unanimous decision was difficult yet necessary”, said national Phi Kappa Theta President Adrian Gonzalez. “Our intention is to use this process as a means to continue our board’s long-term vision of supporting chapters aligned with our mission, vision and values.”

However, SDSU officials have determined a longer period of expulsion for the Catholic fraternity, which was placed on suspension in abeyance in January.

“Allegations of violation of the alcohol policy by the fraternity were reported in September, which necessitated further action,” said a statement from SDSU Media Relations Officer Cory Marshall. “SDSU has determined expulsion of the fraternity for a minimum of seven years. Any further activity in the name of Phi Kappa Theta at SDSU is unsanctioned by both the university and national fraternity.”

Phi Kappa Theta’s Greek letters had already been removed from its fraternity house on Hardy Avenue by Sunday.

The fraternity has been removed from campus at least once before.

In 2003, Phi Kappa Theta’s charter was revoked by its national organization after a man living in its apartments was arrested for selling marijuana.

The fraternity returned to campus just over a year later in October 2004 when the national organization reinstated its charter and SDSU’s Interfraternity Council voted to allow it to begin operations on campus again.

“People know Phi Kap and they know the name,” the SDSU chapter’s vice president told The Daily Aztec at the time. “Maybe now it will have a better connotation. It is all in the past, and this is a new page in the chapter.”

Phi Kappa Theta was also placed on interim suspension in 2012 after 20-year-old Barzeen Barjani was found dead at the chapter house.

Barjani, who was president of another fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, was later determined to have overdosed on alprazolam — better known as Xanax — and oxycodone.

SDSU chapter representatives did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.