Bold Brew Coffee energizes caffeine connoisseur on campus

Monica Patricia, Rebeca Reyes, Mirella Lopez

Founded by SDSU students, Bold Brew Coffee gives students a bold new taste, different from chain coffee brands on campus. Their cold brew coffee energizes students to try unsweetened coffee.