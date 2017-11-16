Crime report: Vehicle burglary, possession of a controlled substance
November 16, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Vehicle Burglary
An SDSU student’s car was reported broken into on Oct. 31 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Parking 7. It appeared the driver’s lock was punched out.
A duplicate car key and glasses were reported stolen out of a parked car in Parking 4 between 1 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7:20 a.m. Nov. 6.
Public Intoxication
A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication and obstruction at Albert’s College Apartments just before 12:10 a.m. Nov. 4.
Suspicious Person
A non-SDSU student was arrested, cited, and released for violation of campus stay-away order after he was found near Parking 15 just before 9:25 p.m. Nov. 6.
Disturbing the Peace
A non-SDSU student was given a campus stay-away order after he was reported to police for screaming profanities and trying to return an unknown object with no receipt at the SDSU Bookstore just before 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Trespassing
Just after 2 p.m. Nov. 6, a non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and obstruction. He was also given a seven-day order to stay away from campus.
Vandalism
At about 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, a glass-covered sign at the MTS Transit Center was broken after a rock was thrown by an unknown suspect, according to SDSUPD Lt. Ronald Broussard.
Petty Theft
A laptop was reported stolen from a backpack in the Children Center’s locker room between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 2
An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for theft of a textbook and test sheet from the SDSU Bookstore just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.