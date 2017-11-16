Crime report: Vehicle burglary, possession of a controlled substance

Vehicle Burglary

An SDSU student’s car was reported broken into on Oct. 31 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Parking 7. It appeared the driver’s lock was punched out.

A duplicate car key and glasses were reported stolen out of a parked car in Parking 4 between 1 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7:20 a.m. Nov. 6.

Public Intoxication

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication and obstruction at Albert’s College Apartments just before 12:10 a.m. Nov. 4.

Suspicious Person

A non-SDSU student was arrested, cited, and released for violation of campus stay-away order after he was found near Parking 15 just before 9:25 p.m. Nov. 6.

Disturbing the Peace

A non-SDSU student was given a campus stay-away order after he was reported to police for screaming profanities and trying to return an unknown object with no receipt at the SDSU Bookstore just before 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Trespassing

Just after 2 p.m. Nov. 6, a non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and obstruction. He was also given a seven-day order to stay away from campus.

Vandalism

At about 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, a glass-covered sign at the MTS Transit Center was broken after a rock was thrown by an unknown suspect, according to SDSUPD Lt. Ronald Broussard.

Petty Theft

A laptop was reported stolen from a backpack in the Children Center’s locker room between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 2

An SDSU student was arrested, cited and released for theft of a textbook and test sheet from the SDSU Bookstore just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.