DA Preplay — SDSU vs. Nevada
November 18, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Daily Aztec Sports talk football as the Aztecs go up against Nevada this weekend. Tune in for an interview from safety Parker Baldwin, basketball shop talk and photos and a segment of the Aztec Eight Ball.
Producer: Mary York
Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg
Guest: Kyle Saunders
Reporter: Abraham “AJ” Jewett
Game footage: Nick Baltz
Photography: Samantha Bonpensiero
Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports
Leave a Comment
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.