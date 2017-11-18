DA Preplay — SDSU vs. Nevada

Daily Aztec Sports talk football as the Aztecs go up against Nevada this weekend. Tune in for an interview from safety Parker Baldwin, basketball shop talk and photos and a segment of the Aztec Eight Ball.

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg

Guest: Kyle Saunders

Reporter: Abraham “AJ” Jewett

Game footage: Nick Baltz

Photography: Samantha Bonpensiero

Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports