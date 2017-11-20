Mitchell busts out in Aztecs 94-63 victory over Eastern Illinois

Close Freshman forward Matt Mitchell walks the ball up the court during Aztecs 91-52 victory over San Diego Christian College on Nov. 10. Photo by Samantha Bonpensiero Photo by Samantha Bonpensiero Freshman forward Matt Mitchell walks the ball up the court during Aztecs 91-52 victory over San Diego Christian College on Nov. 10.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Fans at Viejas Arena rose in unison and cheered wildly as San Diego State men’s basketball freshman forward Matt Mitchell exited the floor with just over four minutes to play in the Aztecs 94-63 victory over Eastern Illinois University.

Mitchell had been in a shooting slump, having shot just 2-for-18 from the field to start his Aztecs career coming into the game.

Consider the slump busted.

Mitchell scored 26 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, electrifying the crowd whenever he touched the ball while draining seven three pointers and shooting a blistering 10-for-14 from the field.

“All I needed was to see one go in,” Mitchell said. “As soon as one went in I knew I had my groove back.”

His 31 points were the fourth most ever by an Aztecs freshman, and the most since Evan Burns scored 31 points as a freshman in 2003.

“I told you all during media day to watch out for this man,” SDSU senior forward Malik Pope said. “I’m just happy to see him finally show the crowd.”

Pope recorded his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go along with one block and one steal.

The Aztecs were on fire from behind the arc, with 13 threes made on 25 attempts, overpowering a Panthers team which failed to keep up all night.

“Good threepoint shooting can make you look like a good coach and Matt Mitchell made me look like a genius today,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said.

Dutcher said he never doubted Mitchell, and knew that it was just a matter of time until his talented freshman got it going.

“I knew he was a very good shooter and that he would eventually get his rhythm,” Dutcher said. “Once he hit a couple he just got on fire.”

Senior guard Trey Kell added three first half three-pointers for the Aztecs, finishing 3-for-5 from downtown in the game and scoring 14 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Aztecs (3-1) set the pace with Pope and Kell early in the game, both of whom were already in double figures at the break, and used a 14-0 run in the first half to pull away from EIU (1-3) for a 40-25 halftime lead.

EIU missed nine of its first 10 shots to start the game while putting itself in an early 12-3 hole.

The Panthers had three players score in double figures and shot better in the second half (42%), but finished only 36% from the field in the game, including 30% from three.

EIU junior guard Jajuan Starks led the team in scoring with 17 points, followed by 14 points from senior guard Montell Goodwin and 11 points from junior guard Michael Chavers.

The Aztecs out-rebounded the Panthers 41-35, and turned the ball over only three times in the second half to win the turnover battle 13-to-18.

SDSU’s next game is on Nov. 24 against Sacramento State University, as part of the Wooden Legacy tournament set to take place in Fullerton, Calif.